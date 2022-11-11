Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Oct. 14:
Benjamin Marich and Justine Marich. They were married Oct. 12, 2019.
Sharon Miller and Edward Miller. They were married May 28, 2004.
Barry Lynn Martin and Azer Korkut Martin. They were married Dec. 21, 2016.
Thomas McKnight and Carrie McKnight. They were married June 1, 2003.
Cynthia K. Leany and Gordon D. Lewis Jr. They were married April 14, 2018.
Tiffany Miller and Charles R. Miller. They were married Sept. 26, 1998.
Kimberly A. Macneal and Douglas M. Macneal. They were married Aug. 6, 1988.
Dianne C. Halfpenny and Charles R. Halfpenny. They were married Sept. 15, 1979.
Wanda I. Perez and Jose E. Torres. They were married Sept. 18, 1998.
Amanda S. Long and Justin L. Long. They were married July 18, 2015.
Ronald E. Kreider and Jo-Ann C. Kreider. They were married July 18, 1986.
Casey Skinner and Meghan Skinner. They were married Sept. 15, 2017.
Jessica Marie Wire and Andrew Camm Wire. They were married May 1, 2008.
Pamela R. Forster and James T. Forster. They were married Sept. 1, 1990.
Robert E. Dickel Jr. and Holly Ann Greenawalt. They were married Aug. 30, 2013.
Korynn M. Wagner and Preze D. Watson. They were married June 22, 2019.
Ronald Horn Jr. and Rebecca Horn. They were married April 26, 2003.
Jenitza Hein and Nicolas Hein. They were married Jan. 7, 2015.