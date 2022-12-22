Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Nov. 25:
Stephen P. Stone and Jennifer Stone. They were married May 26, 2007.
Madeline Molina and Wilfredo Molina. They were married Nov. 18, 2017.
Miguel Soriano and Louriz Soriano. They were married Sept. 21, 2014.
Maria Leanza and Kenneth Shedleski. They were married Oct. 24, 1984.
Karlie D. Kimball and Amber N. Schreder. They were married April 12, 2019.
Chi B. Chau and Andrew L. Tran. They were married Feb. 28, 1998.
Eric S. Yocum and Jodi M. Yocum. They were married May 30, 2009.
Timothy Efinger Jr. and Ellie Mae Smith. They were married Dec. 18, 2017.
Heather S. Spoonhoward and William A. Spoonhoward Jr. They were married Aug. 16, 2014.
Gail L. Whatmore and D. Andrew Whatmore. They were married Oct. 6, 1984.
David M. Geiger and Abigail G. Geiger. They were married Feb. 10, 2017.
Karen Buscavage and Charles Buscavage. They were married Nov. 6, 1993.
Dana M. Maulfair and Paul E. Maulfair III. They were married June 12, 1999.
Adam M. Fanus and Nicole R. Fanus. They were married Aug. 13, 2011.
Michael F. Grothouse Jr. and Katrina L. Grothouse. They were married July 4, 2018.
Amaryllis Santiago and Warren S. Taylor. They were married Feb. 14, 2020.
Kurt Maier and Patricia Maier. They were married June 26, 1999.
Timothy T. Crowder and Jayme Mutschler-Crowder. They were married May 27, 2006.