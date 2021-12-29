Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Nov. 22:
n Carolina Granco-Bhardwaj and Jay Bhardwaj. They were married March 17, 2017.
n Dawn Louise Wade and Matthew James Wade Sr. They were married Feb. 20, 1998.
n Melissa Ann Ross and Robert Gregory Ross. They were married Aug. 14, 2004.
n Donna R. Robinson and Joseph E. Robinson. They were married May 11, 2001.
n Mary Beth Eberle and James A. Eberle. They were married June 23, 2014.
n Dana Umbarger and Bradford Umbarger. Aug. 26, 2006.