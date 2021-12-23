Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Nov. 15:
Scott A. Brown and Michelle M. Brown. They were married March 14, 2015.
Amy L. Hensel and Timothy J. Hensel. They were married July 7, 2007.
Adam M. Hart and Shelly L. Hart. They were married 2016.
William Richard Baumiller and Veronica Maria Baumiller. They were married June 21, 2019.
Christopher Hall and Brooke Hall. They were married May 25, 2013.
Margaret C. Talbot and Brian G. Talbot. They were married Sept. 24, 1983.
Thomas F. Weiss Jr. and Judith Weiss. They were married Sept. 18, 1999.
Cherie Crosby and William Crosby Jr. They were married Sept. 2, 2001.
Jessica Santana and Melquisedec Barry De La Cruz. They were married Feb. 20, 2020.
Kelly Suydam and Kyle Suydam. They were married Nov. 10, 2018.
Ivan Fisher and Rachel L. Fisher. They were married Sept. 25, 2010.
Taylor Marie Blackburn and Ryan Timothy Shenenberger. They were married Aug. 11, 2017.
Shahriar Rahman and Melissa M. Rahman. They were married July 1, 2016.
Angela Diehl and Keith Diehl. They were married Nov. 22, 2006.
Manuel Pacheco Bahamonde and Manuela Lequerica Medina. They were married Feb. 22, 1978.
Jennifer Grimm and Robert Grimm Jr. They were married Aug. 8, 2009.
Rebecca Diffenderfer and Barry Diffenderfer. They were married Feb. 14, 1987.