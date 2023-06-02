Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 6:
Spencer D. Brossman and Ashly J. Garcia. They were married April 29, 2023.
Joshua D. Manny and Sarah W. Manny. They were married May 7, 2018.
Abigail Kathryn Nicholas and Adrien M. Gulliver. They were married Aug. 1, 2020.
Anlly Leidy Placencio-Reynoso and Cristian Corcino Astacio. They were married June 21, 2022.
Elizabeth Archeval Martin and Gregory Scott Faus Jr. They were married Oct. 13, 2018.
Richard M. Kling Jr. and Denyse Kling. They were married July 11, 1999.
Ryan L. Hoyt and Amanda B. Hoyt. They were married July 7, 2001.
Holly Nash and Christopher Gregory Nash. They were married July 17, 2007.
Joel D. Hess and Kelly J. Hess. They were married Feb. 11, 2007.
Michelle L. Christman and Jonathan A. Nichols. They were married Aug. 9, 1997.
Yordan F. Estrada Padron and Yubally Castillo Pinto. They were married Feb. 4, 2010.
Robert L. Baker Jr. and Camille Hammond. They were married April 14, 2018.
Jillian Justice and Roman Justice. They were married June 12, 2011.
Sarah Pham and Andrew Binh Cong Pham. They were married May 27, 2006.
Denise R. Dennes and John D. Dennes. They were married June 25, 1983.
Kimberly M. Matthews and Michael T. Matthews. They were married Oct. 27, 2006.
Corey D. Forsha and Karen S. Forsha. They were married Oct. 5, 1996.
Pedro Martinez and Andrea Viviana Correa-Bautista. They were married April 13, 2017.
Felicia R. Gusler and Zachary J. Gusler. They were married July 24, 2018.
Daliah Ferko and Jarl G. Ferko. They were married Dec. 14, 1996.
Meagan Kober and Matthew Kober. They were married Dec. 25, 2013.
Theresa L. Trimble and Harry William Trimble. They were married Nov. 26, 1994.