Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 6:
Angela M. Stonesifer and Jere R. Madonna Jr. They were married Nov. 17, 2020.
Jeremy W. Kehler and Cherri A. Kehler. They were married Dec. 4, 1993.
Bradley A. Dicky and Florinda D. Falconio. They were married May 25, 2013.
Melinda Taylor and Walter Taylor III. They were married June 22, 2002.
Jodi Bartlett and Robert Bartlett. They were married June 11, 2005.
Tabitha Ann Sumner and Anthony Sumner Sr. They were married Sept. 22, 2003.
Eric Tereo and Amanda Tereo. They were married June 2, 2014.
Peter Leupold and Tara Nicole Walters. They were married June 18, 2015.
Julie R. Shaffer and Matthew E. Shaffer. They were married July 15, 2005.
Zachary H. Trimble and Shannon L. Trimble. They were married Aug. 9, 2019.
Iryna Taylor and Jason K. Taylor. They were married Aug. 31, 2013.
Susan M. Spotts and Jeffrey M. Spotts. They were married July 7, 1981.
Samantha L. Eisenhauer and William L. Wunderlich III. They were married Oct. 25, 2008.
Deborah G. Vanpelt and Russel M. Strunk. They were married Aug. 5, 2000.
Oneida A. Guerrero-Contreras and Andres G. Hernandez-Diaz. They were married Sept. 3, 2016.
Sean M. Robinson and Marjorie A. Younger-Robinson. They were married April 9, 2011.
Heather L. Hain and Scott H. Hain. They were married Aug. 5, 1995.
Jennifer L. Nutter and Michael L. Nutter. They were married Aug. 9, 2014.
Petra Ann Rivera and William Charles Rivera. They were married June 11, 2005.
Audra Newhart and Paul Newhart. They were married Sept. 18, 1999.
Myra Vanlandingham and Joe Henry Johnson. They were married Dec. 3, 1995.
Charuwan Flood and George Flood. They were married Jan. 20, 2007.
Sarah Barbara Harr and Michael Jonathon Car. They were married Oct. 23, 2013.
Leonardo Silva-Pimentel and Felicia Carmona-Mieses. They were married Aug. 18, 2017.
Amanda Murphy Hubbs and Christopher Hubbs. They were married Nov. 24, 2018.
Ashley Lentz and Stephen Lentz. They were married Nov. 16, 2018.
Taina Lopez and Miguel Alexander Leon-Ramos. They were married May 2, 2019.
Faneze Bistine and Myrtho Mergilles. They were married Aug. 15, 2009.
Rachel Lee Myers and Kevin MichaelMyers. They were married April 18, 1998.
John Gallucci and Linda Gallucci. They were married Feb. 6, 1993.