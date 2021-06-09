Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 4:
Ramon Morales-Lozada and Yaima Rosario Aguero-Sariol. They were married May 8, 2008.
Douglas M. Haar and Dolores L. Bankert. They were married Dec. 30, 2016.
Erin Dawn Ehrhart and John A. Ehrhart. They were married Feb. 23, 2013.
Brande J. Briggs and Jonathan R. Briggs. They were married June 22, 1999.
Megan Ward and Andrew Ward. They were married June 12, 2012.
Corey R. Brill and Rachel D. Brill. They were married Oct. 3, 2017.
Neal E. Martin and Sarah E. Martin. They were married Oct. 5, 2013.
Elpidio A. Rosario and Maribel Delgado Mendez. They were married Jan. 10, 2020.
Elizabeth Catherine Borgia and Michael John Mullen. They were married Nov. 10, 2018.
Kim L. Cooper and Steven D. Cooper. They were married Dec. 17, 1994.
Heather L. Buzzard and David A. Buzzard. They were married Dec. 21, 2008.
Hector L. Medina Molina and Ana Maria Curz. They were married July 21, 2009.
Joseph K. Bennethum Sr. and Christine A. Bennethum. They were married Oct. 11, 1986.
Amanda Burns and Brice Burns. They were married Sept. 12, 2005.
Patricia Doherty and William Doherty. They were married May 31, 1975.
Elizabeth Bryant and Boyd Bryant. They were married June 26, 1992.
Walter A. Durling and Catherine G. Durling. They were married May 16, 1987.
Fiona Lines and Gustavo Carvajal. They were married Dec. 5, 1997.
Terrilyn J. Akers and Jared S. Akers. They were married May 19, 2001.
Timothy Brown Sr. and Larissa Jean Brown. They were married Nov. 11, 2011.
Galen E. Derr and Sherry Derr. They were married Oct. 6, 2001
Dean F. Davis and Sheila P. Steinberg. They were married Feb. 27, 2014.
Brenda McConathey and Joseph McConathey. They were married June 21, 1994.
Christy L. John and Michael A. John. They were married Oct. 26, 2012.
Dawn Khamvongsa and Jerry Khamvongsa. They were married Aug. 25, 1990.
Amanda Jo Patton and Standrick Lekevin Patton. They were married Sept. 24, 2016.
Madison Reveron and Johnny Reveron. They were married June 16, 2011.
Edward C. Poorman and Laura R. Poorman. They were married July 17, 2020.
Elizabeth M. Moore and Brendin M. Russell. They were married Nov. 26, 2017.
Lydoris Rosado and Miguel Bonilla Rosado. They were married Dec. 20, 2003.
Joevanny Reyes and Rachana Reyes. They were married July 22, 2017.
Henry J. Tucker and Rachel M. Kantner. They were married March 18, 2008.