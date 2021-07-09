Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 31:
Jessica R. Geiger and Gary L. Geiger. They were married April 5, 2016.
Jeremy Roth and Christina N. Roth. They were married March 21, 2015.
Jillian L. Martin and Keith D. Martin. They were married March 6, 2010.
Bojana Stankov and Jason Kale. They were married March 15, 2015.
Marielys Colon-Robles and Julio R. Lopez-Colon. They were married May 8, 2006.
Rachel Kinnard and Dalton Kinnard. They were married June 8, 2019.
William R. Keller and Lisa M. Keller. They were married Nov. 29, 1997.
Angela N. Koser and Ira E. Koser III. They were married April 22, 2011.
Scott C. Kamerman and Stacy L. Kamerman. They were married Jan. 26, 2016.
Jean Irizarry and German Irizarry Jr. They were married June 2, 2000.
Sarah Glass and Michael Glass. They were married Sept. 3, 2017.
Killian McGuire and Kara McGuire. They were married June 1, 2013.
Brandon W. Haldeman and Rebecca K. Haldeman. They were married Feb. 28, 2013.