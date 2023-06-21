Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 26:
Eli Ilya Schwartz and Svetlana Faizoutdinova. They were married April 6, 2017.
John Warfel and Shannon Warfel. They were married June 13, 1995.
Tianshu Zhu and Ying Zheng. They were married Jan. 6, 2015.
Mark P. Hershey and Dawn E. Hershey. They were married Jan. 14, 2012.
Amanda Richards and Robert Richards Jr. They were married June 20, 2009.
Laura M. Groff and Jason W. Groff. They were married April 11, 2009.
Richard M. Levin and Marsha A. Levin. They were married June 14, 2008.
Vanessa De Los Santos and Franklin Antonio Payano Herrera. They were married March 11, 2016.
Anne Bamurange and Shukuru Safari. They were married Dec. 10, 2015.
Catherine M. Gerhart and Glen M. Gerhart. They were married June 23, 1979.
Sarah Amaro and Moises Amaro. They were married July 19, 2005.
Wendy Gonazlez Navarro and Luis R. Lopez-Escribano. They were married June 15, 2015.
Alyssa C. Luis and Kyle K. Luis. They were married Oct. 22, 2017.
Ryan Kipp and Marian Kipp. They were married Dec. 2, 2011.
Gail C. Martin and Duane L. Martin. They were married April 29, 2006.
Amena Abd Aljabber and Mohammed Abdul Karem Abdul Mohsen. They were married Jan. 19, 2006.
Katherine E. Sharpe and Justin T. Sharpe. They were married Aug. 6, 2011.