Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 24:
Hector L. Medina Molina and Ana Maria Cruz. They were married July 21, 2009.
Matthew W. Odenthal and Andrea N. Odenthal. They were married May 10, 2015.
Amber L. Rasua and Zacharry S. Rasua. They were married June 12, 2015.
Marina B. Rondon-Del Carpio and Peter J. Plaza. They were married July 28, 2017.
Kyle C. Deeter and Laura L. Deeter. They were married Jan. 6, 2017.
Shaira Torres and Jatniel Cotto. They were married in 1999.
Stephanie L. Metzger and Jason S. Metzger. They were married Oct. 18, 2000.
Nathan A. Martin and Ashley E. Martin. They were married July 26, 2014.
Sean D. Achey and Jenny L. Achey. They were married Nov. 9, 1996.
Angela E. Weiler and Dalton M. Weiler. They were married June 20, 2014.
Patricia A. Turner and Steven L. Turner. They were married July 10, 1982.
Mitchell P. Smith and Jessica L. Smith. They were married June 28, 2008.
Steven T. Graver and Tammy R. Graver. They were married Aug. 10, 1996.
Nellie Cedeno Torres and Luis Javier Rivera. They were married Nov. 2, 2013.
Daniel Paul and Marie Yolene Pierre. They were married March 24, 2017.
Bryant O. Figueroa-Rosado and Jennifer Roman-Sanchez. They were married May 28, 2015.
Enes Huskic and Semira Huskic. They were married May 13, 2008.
Heather A. Hunt and Michael D. Smith. They were married April 27, 2019.
Sean P. Quick and Penny A. Pence. They were married Feb. 6, 2020.
n Nichole R. Wagner and Madeline Christine Jones. They were married July 6, 2017.
n Sarah A. Khan and Ansar Khan. They were married Dec. 15, 2018.
n Sara Louise Brown and Charles P. Brown. They were married Aug. 6, 2005.
n Megan E. Turner and Jason D. Turner. They were married June 1, 2013.
n Douglas J. Rineer and Ashley A. Tshudy. They were married Jan. 5, 2011.
n Laura Williams and Patrick Williams. They were married Nov. 21, 2009.
n Trevor A. White and Alexas N. Williams. They were married Sept. 29, 2018.
n Melissa Jane Twyman and Glenn Alan Twyman. They were married June 5, 1993.
n Alicia Evans and Seth Evans. They were married May 3, 2008.