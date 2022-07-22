Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 20:
Paul Stuckey and Kristin Stuckey. They were married Oct. 4, 2003.
Dylan Ravel and Marie Ravel. They were married Oct. 14, 1995.
Elizabeth Schulz and Jesse Schulz. They were married May 29, 2011.
Travis Smith and Melissa Ann Smith. They were married Dec. 29, 2007.
Mark Arocha and Jennifer Arocha. They were married June 7, 2000.
Brian Lee Coyle and Audrey Marie Coyle. They were married Aug. 31, 1996.
Cecelia S. Mahoney and William Dobell. They were married May 11, 1991.
Torey Smith and Derrick Smith. They were married May 18, 2019.
Parksh Thapa and Sabitra Thapa. They were married Dec. 20, 2016.
Maseema Charye Sutton and Erick C. Stroud. They were married Feb. 27, 1998.
Melanie Ann Shaver and Adam R. Shaver. They were married March 23, 2013.
Maggie S. Pfitzenmaier and Michael R. Pfitzenmaier. They were married Oct. 31, 1988.
Gregory Luther Blessing and Kimberly Joan Blessing. They were married Oct. 28, 1995.
Kimberly M. Bissell and Jason D. Bissell. They were married July 1, 2016.
Rowena Margatines Cabatuan and Rodolfh Dela Trinidad Beltran. They were married Feb. 18, 1999.
Vanessa N. Bubernak and David Bubernak. They were married May 6, 1989.
Brittany Arlene Morgan and Benjamin J. Kirchner. They were married April 18, 2021.
Francheska Rivera and Carlos A. Marin. They were married July 29, 2017.
Lisa K. Dolan and Sean R. Dolan. They were married July 28, 2001.
Kate Blyler and Cory D. Blyler. They were married Oct. 6, 2001.
Harjit Singh and Manpreet Kaur. They were married March 3, 2001.
Willaim R. Hauber and Tara B. Hauber. They were married March 31, 2001.
Dwight A. Kurtz and Nancy L. Kurtz. They were married July 4, 1992.