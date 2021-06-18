Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 17:
Kimberly A. Savko and Travis W. Harris. They were married June 3, 2000.
Brandon Hess and Briann Hess. They were married June 20, 2015.
Jared Cody Wolf and Tiffany Echo Wolf. They were married Aug. 1, 2015.
Nicole Barnhart and Chris Barnhart. They were married June 12, 2010.
Dana Lynn Canales and Noel Ray Canales. They were married March 1, 2010.
Kyley Bollinger and Shane Bollinger. They were married April 7, 2014.
Ulessia Barr and Martin Barr. They were married July 17, 1999.
Matthew S. Duke and Olivia Duke. They were married Feb. 20, 2015.
Cassidy L. Bolen and Gerald M. Bolen. They were married June 28, 2014.
Yanisledys Aguilar Martinez and Ubisnel Ponce Borao. They were married Oct. 22, 2019.
Nicholas Miller and Katlyn Selekman. They were married Nov. 8, 2019.
Samantha L. Schaeffer and David E. Schaeffer. They were married Sept. 9, 2012.
James B. Furr and Meghan L. Furr. They were married May 4, 2007.
Nellie Cedeno Torres and Luis Javier Rivera. They were married Nov. 2, 2013.
Tonya L. Walker and Andrew R. Walker. They were married May 5, 2018.
Yaritza Rodriguez Amancio and Gregory Jean Louis. They were married Nov. 8, 2018.
Barry Lynn Sheppard Jr. and Joy A. Sheppard. They were married July 7, 1998.
Curtis J. Thompson and Gina A. Thompson. They were married July 23, 2015.
Angela E. Weiler and Dalton M. Weiler. They were married June 20, 2014.
Daniel Paul and Marie Yolene Pierre. They were married March 24, 2017.
Milissa Jane Twyman and Glenn Alan Twyman. They were married June 5, 1993.
Nichole R. Wagner and Madeline Christine Jones. They were married July 6, 2017.