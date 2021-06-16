Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 10:
Samantha R. Witmer and Dakota Witmer. They were married June 9, 2018.
Beth M. Warfel and Michael A. Warfel. They were married Feb. 2, 2002.
Darrell R. Kunkle and Leslie G. Kunkle. They were married Sept. 22, 2001.
Michael Lariosa and James McCann II. They were married April 1, 2011.
Glenn Miller Jr. and Hope M. Miller. They were married Sept. 8, 2000.
Barbara Murlatt and Jesse Murlatt. They were married July 12, 1986.
Elpidio A. Rosario and Maribel Delgado Mendez. They were married Jan. 10, 2020
Jeffrey Paul Good and Mary Ann West Good. They were married June 10, 1989.
Michael Gaudino and Sandra Dee Gaudino. They were married May 29, 2004.
Catherine E. Park and Cody W. Park. They were married June 2, 2016.
Kimberly L. Harntranft and Brian J. Harntranft. They were married Nov. 5, 1994.
Krissy Torres and Alexander Hilario-Abreu. They were married Oct. 30, 2020.
Stacy Bates and Stephen Bates. They were married Dec. 3, 1994.
Scott R. Anderson and Cathleen J. Anderson. They were married Aug. 19, 1995.
Jennifer M. Cox and Robert J. Cox. They were married May 4, 2014.
William John Shepherd and Traci Suzette Krick. They were married Sept. 20, 2020.
Angela Johnson and Robert Johnson. They were married Sept. 9, 2008.
Vickie Lefever and Adam Lefever. They were married Aug. 20, 1989.