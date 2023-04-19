Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of March 31:
Ashley Nasser and Jochua E. Nasser. They were married March 22, 2008.
Emilie Seventko Muskens and Wilfred Henricus Muskens. They were married May 22, 2004.
Denise H. Litten and William Mitchell Litten. They were married Sept. 10, 2019.
Richard Kile and Christine Kile. They were married Oct. 30, 1993.
Francesco R. Addeo and Kirsten E. Krimmel. They were married June 23, 2012.
Emanuel Beiler and Anna Beiler. They were married Oct. 28, 1999.
Kelly Lutz and Gary Lutz. They were married June 18, 2004.
Joanne Glah and Stephen W. Fisher. They were married Nov. 23, 2004.
Elizabeth Dawn Fertko and Alan Fertko. They were married June 2, 2007.
Josue J. Segovia and Elizabeth Coto. They were married Feb. 1, 2014.
Deborah L. Kipfer and Galen R. Kipfer. They were married Feb. 26, 1972.
Doris A. Valdez Castro and Julio Capellan Gonzalez. They were married Dec. 28, 2015.
Ginger C. Taylor and Ryan E. Taylor. They were married Sept. 27, 1997.
Tammy Shank and Jason Shank. They were married June 12, 2009.
Bonnie R. Whalen and John E. Whalen. They were married Aug. 7, 1991.
Rachel Lynn Shiffler and Paul Gilbert Shiffler. They were married Nov. 21, 2017.
Andre Stanley and Lisette Sanchez-Stanley. They were married Feb. 14, 2017
Sarah Brubaker and Peter Brubaker. They were married Oct. 28, 2017.
Robert M. Sindall and Deborah L. Sindall. They were married Aug. 1, 1980.
Toni Eshelman and Bradley Eshelman. They were married Feb. 8, 2003.
Keren Costales and Abimael Costales-Morales. They were married June 19, 2006.