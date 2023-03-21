Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of March 3:
Joel R. Benjamin and Miranda Benjamin. They were married Nov. 5, 2012.
Richard C. Bauer and Katrina L. Bauer. They were married June 21, 2010.
Julianne McEvoy and Paul E. McEvoy. They were married Oct. 28, 1995.
Larissa C. Capello and Christopher J. Capello. They were married June 5, 2010.
Daniel Efrain Rosado and Gloria M. Melendes-Starkes AKA Gloria Rosado Garcia. They were married April 11, 2014.
Stephen R. Eshleman and Sandra L. Eshleman. They were married June 21, 1986.
Thomas G. Wanger and Freedom M. Wanger. They were married Sept. 7, 2019.
Lisa Anne Side and Graham David Side. They were married July 25, 1998.
Brad M. Werley and Stephanie M. Werley. They were married June 18, 2011.
Julio C. Rivera and Lisa Marie Rivera. They were married Sept. 21, 1991.
Christine E. Baker and Ryan Paparo. They were married Nov. 20, 2022.
Shelly Rogers and Joseph Rogers. They were married April 27, 2018.
Steven J. Hohn and Terrisa L. Hohn. They were married Sept. 19, 1998.