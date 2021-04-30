Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of March 29:
Betty D. Flanders and Jack M. Flanders Jr. They were married Nov. 20, 1987.
Scott D. Weibel and Carmen L. Weibel. They were married July 22, 2016.
William L. Wakefield and Ingrid Wakefield. They were married Oct. 2, 1997.
Ruth Talton and Carl Talton. They were married May 24, 2013.
Austin Good and Jennifer Tobias. They were married Oct. 1, 2016.
Erin Shahade and Bryan Shahade. They were married Nov. 3, 2012.
Sean Van Den Dries and Lori Van Den Dries. They were married Jan. 4, 2006.
Heather L. Schatz and Gregory C. Schatz. They were married Aug. 18, 2001.
Scott T. Snader and Steffanie L. Snader. They were married Feb. 14, 1985.
Allison E. Wiedrich and Steel Wiedrich. They were married June 30, 2018.
Christopher E. Negron and Ciara A. Lopez. They were married Aug. 8, 2011.
Traci L. Lutz and Jason G. Lutz. They were married June 17, 2011.
Jennifer Augusta Harrison and Jason Andrew Jacobs. They were married May 20, 2006.
Awilda Levin and Stephen A. Levin. They were married March 18, 2018.
Dyna Bonhomme and Marckandy Bonhomme. They were married April 22, 2002.
Desiree N. Crofoot and Daniel R. Diem. They were married Oct. 10, 2003.
Diane Boff and Mark Boff. They were married Aug. 9, 1986.
Broch Clinton and Daveena Clinton. They were married June 20, 2008.