Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of March 25:
Sadie D. Comacho and Ommie A. Camacho. They were married March 9, 2018.
Alysha M. Greider and Benjamin M. Greider. They were married Sept. 22, 2018.
Alexandria Short and Jevron Jessie-Garmon. They were married Feb. 5, 2010.
Jennifer S. Buffington and Andre H. Reichelderfer. They were married Aug. 25, 2012.
Debbie L. Bacon and Russell L. Bacon. They were married July 29, 1978.
Darlene Matthews and Darrell E. Matthews. They were married July 14, 1984.
Amy Victoria Snavely and Terry Lee Snavely. They were married Aug. 30, 2013.
Cheryl Marie Vinkavich and William Laroy Vinkavich. They were married June 4, 2005.
Skylar Weber and Miles Weber. They were married June 4, 2015.
Angel L. Valentin Jr. and Crystal E. Arroyo. They were married May 24, 2014.
Vy Vu and Vinh Vu. They were married Feb. 14, 2016.
Holly J. Wingert and Roger E. Wingert. They were married Jan. 22, 2008.
Scott R. Ward and Kim N. Ward. They were married November 1990.
Edwin Vargas and Maria Nury Vargas. They were married April 28, 2009.