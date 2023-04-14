Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of March 24:
Curtis P. Garland and Megan R. Adams. They were married July 9, 2021.
Amy Byrne and Edward Byrne. They were married Aug. 13, 2005.
Andrew Thomas and Amanda Thomas. They were married June 28, 2014.
Jennifer Sciore and Jason Sciore. They were married May 30, 2009.
Samantha V. Shafer and Zachary R. Shafer. They were married May 24, 2019.
Sharon A. Burkhart and Arthur R. Burkhart. They were married July 23, 1988.
Jill E. Stettler and David E. Giberson. They were married Aug. 24, 2019
Jeanne Griffith and Matthew Griffith. They were married Feb. 22, 1997.
Eufemia Isabel Gigueroa-Villa and Victor Hugo Marroquin-Recinos. They were married Nov. 1, 2014.
Kial J. Maynard and Ruth B. Glick-Lynch. They were married April 16, 2022.
Nancy E. Augeri and Joseph J. Augeri. They were married Sept. 5, 1987.