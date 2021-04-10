Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of March 15;
Audrey C. Winter and Cody S. O’Dell. They were married Feb. 28, 2010.
Moustafa M. Seifeldin and Lindsey A. Goss. They were married May 15, 2014.
Dana A. Mills and Cesar Salcido Muro. They were married Jan. 11, 2017.
Tania Morales and Hector Morales.
Bhagirathi Subedi and Jaju Bhandari. They were married June 10, 2011
Mark W. Andrews and Kathy L. Andrews. They were married Oct. 20, 2001.
Danielle C. Berger and Bernd H. Berger. They were married March 3, 2001.
Douglas B. Ankney and Cara D. Ankney. They were married July 7, 1990.
Adam K. Beears and Jennifer L. Beears. They were married Nov. 14, 2014.
Brandon Cash and Leah Hosier. They were married Feb. 17, 2018.
Bertha L. Kunkle and Gary L. Kunkle. They were married July 26, 1980.
Ellen M. Converse and Brent O. Converse. They were married Oct. 28, 2017.
Parmila Gurung and Naresh Aryal. They were married Dec. 23, 2012.
Corey R. Ames and Regina M. Ames. They were married Sept. 10, 2003.