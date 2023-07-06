Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of June 9:
Alan W. Foehlinger and Mildred Reid Foehlinger. They were married Nov. 8, 2019.
David A. Funk Jr. and Renee J. Funk. They were married May 23, 2004.
Charles A. Lahouchuc Jr. and Lynne S. Dickel. They were married Nov. 14, 2018.
Ryan Spangenburg and Katrina Spangenburg. They were married Feb. 9, 2018.
Jacob David Goodlin and Ashley Elizabeth Klugh. They were married Aug. 18, 2012.
Nathaniel Kroninger and Jennifer Kroninger. They were married April 30, 2005.
Jason Wells Greising and Patricia Colleen Greising. They were married Sept. 15, 2007.
James C. Weicksel II and Jessica L. Weicksel. They were married May 24, 2001.
Linnehe K. Svensson and Kurt G. Martin. They were married Sept. 6, 2015.
Kenneth E. Showers and Diane Showers. They were married Oct. 12, 1985.
Nathan Skowood and Jamie Skowood. They were married July 29, 2006.
Andrew D. Emerick and Tiffany A. Emerick. They were married Nov. 1, 2003.
Scott A. Emlet Sr. and Ashley Marie Emlet. They were married March 5, 2021.
Joseph P. Anderson and Jessica C. Anderson. They were married April 13, 2013.
Alicia M. Aghamehdi and Hossein Aghamehdi. They were married July 31, 1979.