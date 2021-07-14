Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of June 7:
Caitlin E. Reed and Samuel E. Reed. They were married Aug. 18, 2012.
Sara Cochran and Paul Ryan Lynch. They were married May 13, 2017.
Gloria J. Forrey and John C. Forrey. They were married May 1, 1987.
Brooke Mitchell and Andrew Fraunfelter. They were married Aug. 7, 2015.
Shaquanda S. Taylor and Clarence T. Taylor. They were married April 7, 2010.
Mary A. Wilton and Thomas A. Wilton. They were married June 11, 1994.
Dennis E. Wilkinson and Tracy Wilkinson. They were married Oct. 2, 2002.
Amy Sarig King and Christopher A. King. They were married March 14, 1992.
Dyan S. Branstetter and Matthew L. Branstetter. They were married July 17, 2004.
Crystal Horning and Theodore Kenneth Cunrod. They were married Dec. 23, 2020.
Cameron M. Mullen and Lacey A. Layton-Mullen. They were married July 6, 2019.
Stephanie Lippi and Brandon Lippi. They were married Oct. 25, 2015.
Charlene K. Leaman and Carl E. Leaman. They were married Sept. 10, 1977.
Amy S. Cairns and Anthony M. Cairns. They were married April 6, 2002.
Zachery P. Wilson and Nikki A. Wilson. They were married Aug. 18, 2018.
Alexander B. Truitt and Kristi L. Truitt. They were married June 16, 2012.
Rodney Sean Williams Jr. and Jessica Williams. They were married Feb. 17, 2011.
Tara D. Thomas and Matthew L. Thomas. They were married Aug. 11, 2012.
Lisa M. Splain and Kevin M. Splain. They were married Nov. 27, 1993.
Mathew T. Samuel and Stephanie J. Samuel. They were married April 2, 2005
Tarabeth B. Woods and David R. Woods Jr. They were married Feb. 14, 2018.