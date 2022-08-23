Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of June 24:
Christina Cabrera and Manuel R. Quiles. They were married Feb. 28, 2022.
Ann S. Creitz and Kenneth A. Creitz. They were married March 25, 1990.
Jennifer R. DeRose and Paul DeRose. They were married Dec. 30, 1995.
Airica D. Cromer and David L. Cromer III. They were married March 7, 2009.
Michael J. Bowers and Susan R. Bowers. They were married Sept. 14, 1986.
Ashley R. Danielson and Matthew S. Danielson. They were married Aug. 27, 2016.
Kristine Louise Boehler and Troy A. Hynicka. They were married June 16, 2011.
Firehiwot Hussen and Tilahun Kassa. They were married Sept. 17, 2013.
Phil A. Jimenez and Brenda Jimenez. They were married Feb. 9, 2011.
Carolyn L. Maurer and Todd E. Maurer. They were married Jan. 25, 1990.
Colleen Wamble and Steven Michael Wamble. They were married Aug. 14, 1994.
Lane W. Weitkamp and Robin L. Weitkamp. They were married Dec. 9,1995.
William M. Sharpe and Daphne G. Sharpe. They were married Aug. 24, 1995.
Laura Vasko and Marc Vasko. They were married March 4, 2014.
Kathleen C. Burkhardt and Alex J. Burkhardt. They were married Oct. 14, 2011.
Sandra Terhune and Albert Terhune. They were married March 4, 2012.
Christopher M. Haldeman and Regina P. Haldeman. They were married Nov. 11, 2011.
Julie C. Homes and Barnaby D. Holmes. They were married Nov. 4, 2006.
Brittney Guary and Jason Long. They were married Nov. 9, 2018.
Stacy McCutcheon and James McCutcheon. They were married Oct. 8, 2005.