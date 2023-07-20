Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of June 23:
Venancio Lopez and Sophia Awilda Ritter. They were married Feb. 15, 2001.
David M. Stewart and Bernadette M. Stewart. They were married Aug. 14, 2009.
Heather Lynn Schroeder and Phillip John Schroeder. They were married July 8, 2001.
Olivia G. Eklund and Julian B. Eklund. They were married Oct. 31, 2020.
David Alvarez and Jezina Lynn Rodriguez. They were married May 28, 2019.
Danielle Cole Ream and Bradley Ream. They were married Aug. 27, 2011.
Simon Philip O’Leary and Nayla O’Leary. They were married May 26, 2018.
Zoe Selhi and Walid Hesham. They were married Jan. 4, 2008.
Kimberly Lamourt-Agostini and Mario Vazquez-Alvarez. They were married June 14, 2014.
Jonathan James Morgan and Elizabeth Ann Morgan. They were married Sept. 4, 2022.
Christian Alarie and Wendy L. Alarie. They were married May 26, 2001.
Rhiannon Delong and Joseph H. Delong. They were married March 15, 2003.
Wendy L. Sweigart and Tad T. Anderson. They were married May 20, 2009.
Jarred C. Burns and Laura L. Burns. They were married May 2, 2009.
Jeffrey D. Bunting and Maryanne A. Bunting. They were married Sept. 3, 1994.
Leah Landis and David Landis. They were married May 1, 2010.
Kimberly Ann Boyer and Todd Boyer. They were married July 6, 1993.
Melanie Luther and Harold J. Luther III. They were married July 27, 1996.
Kristen Meckley and Samuel Baughman. They were married May 3, 2013.
Jocelyn T. Martin and Christopher M. Martin. They were married Sept. 15, 2007.