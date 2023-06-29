Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of June 2:
Stefani M. Burket and David Allan Burket. They were married July 29, 2011.
Lemarie Camuy Rodriguez and Xavier Hernan Camuy Rodriguez. They were married May 11. 2008.
Nicholas Henry Shober and Fatima Del Carmen Hernandez-Chavez. They were married April 13, 2018.
Juan J. Cruz and Kerstin A. Cruz. They were married May 31, 2019.
Kay I. Fisher and Marshall E. FisherSr. They were married Aug. 5, 2006.
Evelyn Rodriquez Rhodes and Darnyell R. Rhodes. They were married Oct. 7, 2021.
Alexis Jenkins and Marc Delano Jenkins. They were married Nov. 24, 2011.
Keely D. Harrison and Corey R. Harrison. They were married Aug. 10, 2013.
Marcia Blanco and Jimmy Ortiz. They were married Oct. 9, 2014.
Lara E. Koppmann and Thomas C. Koppmann. They were married July 26, 2003.
Travis W. Kinnamon and Wendy H. Kinnamon. They were married May 2, 1992.
Megan Alyse Dancause and Justin S. Wysock. They were married Oct. 31, 2020.
Korie J. Hendrickson and Anthony Hendrickson. They were married Oct. 19, 2019.
Brenda Madelyne Clariot and Jose Antonio Pineda. They were married Oct. 17, 2013.