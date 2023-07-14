Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted to following divorces the week of June 16:
Koby W. Kielhorn and Susan A. Kielhorn. They were married June 23, 1984.
Bruce N. Vasquez and Victoria Fynes. They were married Oct. 14, 2017.
Jennie E. Ernst and Christopher D. Ernst. They were married March 11, 2017.
Megan L. Denlinger and John A. Shover Jr. They were married July 31, 2010.
Lauren Ward and Tony Keith Ward. They were married Feb. 8, 2013.
Julio Figuera Nunez and Christine Stevens. They were married Aug. 13, 2019.
Tanahis Willins-Rosa and Stibel Jhon Acosta-Fernandez. They were married Aug. 30, 2017.
Lyndsay E. Gardner and Wesley G. Morgan. They were married Oct. 12, 2013.
Steven M. Lutz and Lindsay A. Lutz. They were married July 1, 2006.
Penny Piersol and Theodore Piersol. They were married May 5, 1995.
Michael B. Goetchius and Katherine E. Goetchius. They were married July 25, 1996.
Irvin McMasters and Wendy McMasters. They were married April 4, 1998.
Kristina K. Miller and Richard L. Miller Jr. They were married Oct. 20, 2001.
David M. Lankford and Amber Kline. They were married Oct. 27, 2019