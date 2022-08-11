Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of June 10:
David O. Turner and Andrea L. Turner. They were married May 2, 2018.
Kimberly A. Walls and Vincent P. Walls. They were married June 24, 1995.
Robert Parker and Sonja Parker. They were married July 13, 2018.
Kayla Lauren Burdge and Devin L. Neal. They were married Jan. 26, 2016.
Coralis M. Maldonado-Alicea and Jose A. Rodriguez-Almodovar. They were married Aug. 7, 2019.
Eugene Bowman Jr. and Lori L. Goshorn. They were married June 9, 2009.
Puja Patel and Ketan M. Patel. They were married Nov. 2, 2016.
John D. Gravely and Lorrissa I.M. Gravely. They were married March 30, 2018.
Yoilyn Adriana Rivera Campos and Juan Leoneld Reyes. They were married Jan. 20, 2017.
Turquoise N. Roman and Patrick Steven Okoth. They were married July 15, 2016.
Elaine Omundsen and Peter H. Omundsen. They were married Aug. 9, 1998.
Glenn B. Mowrer and Marianne Mowrer. They were married June 26, 1982.
Jessica M. Molinero and Johnathan F. Molinero. They were married July 10, 2009.
Tiarra Champion-Pompey and Ebonee Pompey. They were married Dec. 26, 2017.
Kimberly Powers and Matthew Powers. They were married Aug. 22, 2014.
Daniel Craig Ober and Elizabeth Anne Louise Davies. They were married May 3, 2019.
Jenine O. Turner and Tyrone T. Turner. They were married Feb. 14, 2004.