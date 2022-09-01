Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of July 8:
Silvio Marino Condomina Palenzuela and Dora Banga D’Condomina. They were married Aug. 23, 1991.
Jean Paul Bartholomee and Cathy M. Bartholomee. They were married June 8, 1996.
Susan M. Hall and Daniel H. Hall. They were married May 15, 2015.
Hellen Kamau and Ngugi Kamau. They were married Aug. 8, 2019.
Kimberly M. Wohlfeil and Matthew J. Wohlfeil. They were married June 7, 1998.
Kathy S. Summers and Gary L. Shirk. They were married Aug. 14, 1981.
Gregory Deutsch Jr. and Crystal Wakefield. They were married Aug. 21, 2020.
Jessica Schenk and Paul Schenk. They were married Jan. 9, 2017.
Alicia O. Thompson and Jeremy L. Thompson. They were married April 10, 2010.
Lukman Arsalan and Nickolas Smith. They were married Dec. 27, 2015.
Amy L. Montague and Chester D. Montague. They were married Nov. 1, 2005.
Jeremiah Berry and Stephanie Berry. They were married Aug. 17, 2013.
Israel Figueroa Urbina and Cirila Altagracia Alejo Capellan. They were married June 13, 2016.
Tanya Rena Martin and Ray A. Martin. They were married March 9, 2013.
Patti S. Michael and Scott A. Michael. They were married May 20, 2006.