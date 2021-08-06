Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of July 5:
Trisha R. Templin and Barry L. Templin Sr. They were married Sept. 26, 2003.
Christina Timlin and Nicholas Timlin. They were married Aug. 12, 2016
Ivelisse Soto and Gerson Ivan Dominguez. They were married Jan. 2, 2011.
Fernando Ruiz and Gloria Caban. They were married Sept. 14, 2006.
Jayson Baker and Christina Baker. They were married Dec. 11, 1999.
Gibson C. Armstrong and Sharon B. Armstrong. They were married Nov. 16, 2019.
Debra A. Snyder and Jay E. Snyder. They were married Aug. 21, 2008.
Nelson Berrios Jr. and Camille Zapata. They were married July 16, 2010.
Charles K. Schattgen and Kristen E. Schattgen. They were married Aug. 1, 2009.
Carol A. Young and Kenneth E. Young. They were married July 8, 1976.
Leticia Valentine and Anthony Jefferson. They were married Dec. 7, 2013.
Tanya M. Liskey and Shawn R. Liskey. They were married May 16, 1998.
Jennifer Elizabeth Klugh and Erik Bryant Klugh. They were married Oct. 2, 2015.
George B. Codding II and Christine N. Kalleeny. They were married Oct. 12, 2014.
Trent Kinney and Alexa Kinney. They were married July 29, 2011.
Lisa M. Buscay and Sean P. Buscay. They were married Oct. 10, 1994.
Wendy Noelle Wheeler and Scott R. Dietrich. They were married May 19, 2007.
Maria Z. Torres-Altruz and Juan C. Yugsi-Mina. They were married June 14, 2016.
Charles T. Fasnacht and Jennifer L. Fasnacht. They were married Aug. 30, 1997.
Christina Q. Yahnke and Garrick C. Yahnke. They were married March 23, 2013.
Marian A. Mack and Kerry Lee Mack. They were married June 7, 2008.