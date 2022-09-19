Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of July 29:
Melissa A. Foley and Glenn S. Kern. They were married March 1, 2003.
William H. Bentley Jr. and Megan A. Bentley. They were married Aug. 7, 2010.
Bryan D. Sherr and Rachel A. Sherr. They were married Feb. 18, 2014.
Elizabeth Weaver and Troy Weaver. They were married Oct. 20, 2001.
Vivian Roca Avila and Roberto Martinez Martinez. They were married Dec. 28, 2013.
Jose W. Longa-Aquije and Maria Del Marrero-Santini. They were married Dec. 9, 2016.
Warren S. Palmer and Sharon J. Donough. They were married Dec. 31, 2000.
Trisha M. Black and Duane N. Black III. They were married Sept. 2, 2000.
Alexander V. Meshcheryakov and Megan M. Smith. They were married May 21, 2015.
Donald L. Smith and Elsie A. Smith. They were married April 26, 2012.
Jerry Christopher Avalos and Tiffany Fisher Avalos. They were married Aug. 30, 2001.
Linda M. Eshleman and Kenneth E. Eshleman. They were married June 3, 2007.
James Dunning and Amber Dunning.
Eligio Velez Torres and Wendy M. De La Cruz Adams. They were married Nov. 15, 2018.
Harry D. Bleacher Jr. and Evelyn Bleacher. They were married Sept. 25, 2004.
Matthew L. Kabik and Caitlin M. Downs. They were married July 15, 2020.
Danielle Alston and Brandon Alston. They were married Dec. 3, 2005.
Janell A. Banack and David Q. Banack. They were married May 20, 1995.
Michael Tracey Contreni Jr. and Susan Leda Wilcox. They were married Nov. 16, 2018.