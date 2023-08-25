Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of July 28:
Megan S. Woods and James L. Woods. They were married May 22, 2004.
Ryan M. Schmidt and Allison C. Schmidt. They were married Feb. 8, 2019.
Steven L. Smith and Lilian P. Smith. They were married March 25, 2006.
Ariel Fuentes and Ryan D. Steffy. They were married July 15, 2015.
Floriselda Cruz-Maldonado and Josvin Barrientos-Morales. They were married April 10, 2015.
Holly A. Webb and Keith C. Webb Jr. They were married June 8, 2016.
Gregory R. Buckwalter and Kathleen M. Buckwalter. They were married Jan. 6, 1996.
Michael S. Miller and Robin S. Miller. They were married May 8, 1999.
Shirley A. Knutsen and Darin R. Knutsen. They were married June 1, 2019.
Stephanie Kegel and Robert Jay Kegel. They were married Nov. 10, 2001.