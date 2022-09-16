Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of July 22:
Andrew Haldeman and Bridgitte Luttman. They werer married Nov. 7, 2020.
Megan Mick and David Mick. They were married Oct. 11, 2015.
Robert J. Kuster and Sarah L. Kuster. They were married May 29, 1999.
Holly Hoffmaster and Robert J. McKain. They were married May 16, 2015.
Alina Oropesa-Lages and Osvaldo Martinez-Camarero. They were married Feb. 22, 1983.
Denise L. McMullen and Kevin E. McMullen. They were married June 10, 2011.
Marianely Morales-Orantes and Samuel Cermeno-Arriaga. They were married May 10, 2013.
Carmen Vargas and Reynaldo Bautista. They were married Oct. 23, 2010.
Nanishka Cruz and Randy Colon. They were married July 6, 2017.
Grey A. Arias and Radames A. Arias. They were married Jan. 8, 1993.
Thomas H. Charles and Lisa M. Charles. They were married June 16, 1984.
Shawn P. Ash and Ashley M. Hake Ash. They were married May 29, 2010.
Aimee J. Mathews and Mark D. Mathews. They were married June 19, 1993
Justin Hammond and Loriann Hammond. They were married Sept. 28, 2013.
Maria D. Piedra-Lippold and Michael A. Lippold. They were married Feb. 12, 1998.
Stephanie Gerber and Jonathan M. Gerber. They were married April 5, 2014.
Matthew P. Reynolds and Jamie L. Reynolds. They were married Oct. 10, 2015.
Erica Gwinn and David Gwinn. They were married January 2004.
Bethany M. Nadu and Daniel Nadu. They were married June 15, 2002.
Raymond E. Reiff and Michelle L. Reiff. They were married May 21, 1994.
Joseph R. Fisher II and Krista Joy Riehl. They were married June 6, 2020.
Luz America Carreno-Benavidez and Axel Quinones-Rodriguez. They were married Oct. 15, 2021.
Jason S. Young and Karen S. Young. They were married Sept. 3, 1994.
Jessie R. Lucido and Noel Velez. They were married Jan. 22, 2019.
Brandi L. Orth and Steven D. Orth. They were married June 21, 2003.
Gustavo A. Castillo Calderon and Natalie Santiago Rivera. They were married Aug. 24, 2021.
Johanny Colon and Alfredo Rodriguez Torres. They were married Sept. 9, 1996.
Matthew S. Redcay and Kaitlyn A. Redcay. They were married May 14, 2018.
Gladys Gomez De Garcia and I. Noel Garcia Ventura. They were married July 10, 2014.
David C. Sheckart and Joanna L. Sheckart. They were married July 11, 1998.
Benjamin James Gorman and Michele Gorman. They were married Sept. 23, 2006.
Laurie A. Rohrer and Timothy W. Rohrer. They were married Oct. 8, 1988.
Angela Rebecca Meyers and James Joseph Meyers. They were married June 26, 2004.