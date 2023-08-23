Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of July 21:
Christian Cook and Amber Cook. They were married July 5, 2019.
Alexis Javiel Pujols Ciprian and Gabriela Tejeda Castillo. They were married June 13, 2019.
Rebecca Waidman and Timothy P. Ferrell. They were married July 20, 2012.
Joshua J. Curry and Amanda Findley. They were married May 19, 2018.
Seth U. Brown and Stephanie M. Brown. They were married Jan. 21, 2007.
Philadelphia Ballard and Brian S. Ballard. They were married April 7, 2021
Jennifer A. Biwer and Robert F. Biwer. They were married Jan. 16, 1982.
Jennifer Lynn Elder and Stephen James Lannen Elder. They were married May 16, 2003.
Thi Thanh Thuy Phan and Liem Quang Pham. They were married Feb. 11, 2012.
Barbara J. Martin and Earnest B. Martin. They were married Nov. 7, 1964.
Robinson Paredes and Gina Mauren Paredes. They were married June 23, 2000.
Melissa Sue Cochran and Chad A. McMullen. They were married July 11, 2001.
Cheryl J. Kerper and Kyle Peterson. They were married June 14, 2014.
Nichole Rehkugler and Harry E. Rehkugler. They were married Oct. 16, 2016.
Stefen Hackman and Whitney Hackman. They were married March 23, 2016.
Michele A. Pavelik and Eric M. Pavelik. They were married Aug. 17, 2002.
Florence Pierre-Louis and Whansley Pierre.
Michele N. Calabretta and Brian C. Nicarry. They were married Sept. 25, 2002.
Beydania Emilse Sandoval-Roque and Henry Giovanni Hernandez-Beza. They were married Sept. 21, 2001.
Marcos Lennin Guerra-Coronel and Yahayra Mayreni Valerio Marinez. They were married April 11, 2016.
Luis Manuel Espinal Cuello and Jeanette Rivero Roman. They were married Sept. 29, 2019.
Amy B. Ellsworth and Matthew L. Ellsworth. They were married Jan. 22, 2000.
Michael J. Steidler and Diana L. Steidler. They were married Sept. 24, 1977.