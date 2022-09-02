Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of July 15:
Jill S. Reheard and Michael D. Reheard. They were married May 9, 1998.
Zachary Shock and Alexis Shock. They were married April 13, 2016.
Augustina M. Sorensen and Douglas A. Sorensen Jr. They were married May 4, 1989.
Tesha May Flores and Giovanni Flores. They were married Feb. 12, 2016.
Elizabeth Durbin and Ryan Durbin. They were married June 3, 2006.
Korean Marie Bushong and Barry Alan Adomnik. They were married June 8, 2000.
Quinton A. Hester and Kimberly A. Blasy. They were married Nov. 12, 2008.
Ciara C. Young and Adrian Young. They were married June 26, 2004.
Chelsea Finerty and Christopher Finerty. They were married Nov. 1, 2019.
Robert P. Schmitt Jr. and Deborah J. Schmitt. They were married July 18, 1989.