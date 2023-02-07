Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Jan. 27:
Ryan Ware and Kathryn Weagley. They were married May 16, 2016.
Justine McCarthy and Shawn McCarty. They were married Nov. 6, 2006.
Kevin M. Bowman and Cassi N. Bowman. They were married Sept. 12, 2015.
Robert G. Witmer and Angela J. Witmer. They were married Nov. 21, 1997.
Rene Alberto Colato and Ana A. Vasquez. They were married March 27, 2004.
Brett DeGroat and Danielle DeGroat. They were married May 14, 2010.
Mark Grunow and Katrina Grunow. They were married Feb. 12, 2011.
Hanan Darwich and Juan C. Gonzalez. They were married March 1, 2007.
Alexine Wilson and Christopher Wilson. They were married Dec. 24, 2016.
Davis B. Mattox and Jacqueline Wilson. They were married Aug. 29, 2017.