Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Jan. 22:
Andrew B. Hertzog and Shannon E. Hertzog. They were married Nov. 19, 2019.
Charles Anthony Harris and Jami Harris. They were married Dec. 4, 2000.
Alicia A. Hollenbaugh and Joshua L. Hollenbaugh. They were married Oct. 27, 2001.
Justin R. Heiney and Maria T. Heiney. They were married Aug. 4, 2012.
Shaun M. Tomlinson and Kerri L. Tomlinson. They were married March 10, 2000.
Beth A. Felus and Joseph S. Felus. They were married May, 20, 2000.