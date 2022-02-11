Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Jan. 21:
Paula Liana Susanchild Mark and Kevin John Davis Jr. They were married Oct. 31, 2019.
Marty Christman and Juanita E. Christman. They were married Sept. 20, 1986.
Timothy J. Brown and Megan Brown. They were married May 11, 2018.
Dorothy Boyd and Gerald Boyd. They were married June 19, 2004.
Kristin M. McCormick and Patrick M. McCormick. They were married Sept. 11, 2004.
Philip Heckert and Karen Heckert. They were married Dec. 29, 1984.
Eric P. Charbonneau and Cecelia Anne Charbonneau. They were married Oct. 31, 2017.