Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Jan. 20:
Jorge E. Feliz Feliz and Norma I. Filomeno Gonzalez. They were married June 1, 2002.
Dylan Griffe and Brittany Franklin. They were married Dec. 12, 2015.
Nathan P. Stoyer and Cari M. Stoyer. They were married July 23, 2009.
Lisa Sica and Adriano Sica. They were married June 23, 2004.
William Lee Schaeffer and Leesha Nicole Schaeffer. They were married Oct. 22, 2016.
Sheila Vershee and Alan Taylor Jr. They were married Nov. 17, 2014.
Michelle L. Shoemaker and James M. Shoemaker. They were married Aug. 6, 1997.
Kimberly A. Briner and John W. Briner. They were married July 29, 2000.
Josiah Gensler and Marie Cornish. They were married Aug. 19, 2013.
Amy L. Hoffman-Barber and Brian J. Barber. They were married Feb. 17, 2015.
Paula Brackbill and Thomas Brackbill. They were married June 28, 1975.
Tracy Sustello and Nathan Lobb. They were married Nov. 11, 2021.
Matthew M. Cristino and Julia M. Cristino. They were married Oct. 10, 2010.
Lourdes E. Rodriguez-Cortez and Rafael Fonseca-Delgado. They were married July 26, 2014.