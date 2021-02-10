Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Jan. 1:
Bonnie Messner and Michael Messner. They were married June 24, 1978.
Joel E. Martin and Rebecca F. Martin. They were married July 16, 2011.
Chad C. Moultrey and Briana A. Moultrey. They were married June 13, 2009.
David L. Martin and Tiffany S. Johnson-Martin. They were married June 9 2013.
Randy A. McMullen and Jana L. McMullen. They were married June 18, 2004.
Beth P. Melamed and Brian R. Melamed. They were married Dec. 27, 1975.
Katherine M.L. Lucas and Michael Lucas. They were married Dec. 29, 2012.
Gabriela A. Karczewski and Kevin A. Karczewski. They were married Feb. 28, 2014.
William J. Kehoe III and Brooksley N. Kehoe. They were married Oct. 5, 2013.
Alisa Jones and Errol Galloway. They were married Oct. 22, 2012.
Mary Ann Ramirez and Edgar Ramirez. They were married Aug. 19, 2003.
Samuel E. Getchell and Catherine A. Getchell. They were married Aug. 21, 2005.
Richard J. Caprarella and Mary Susan Caprarella. They were married Sept. 12, 2016.
Steven Rivera and Linda L. Rivera. They were married July 27, 2013.
Zane L. Barnes and Mallory A. Mahan. They were married June 29, 2019.