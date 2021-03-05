Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Feb. 5:
Stephen K. Prentiss and Susan P. Lutton-Prentiss. They were married May 1, 1999.
Lindsay K. Mills and Joseph F. Mills III. They were married Nov. 12, 2005.
Lisa D. Llewellyn and Robert J. Llewellyn II. They were married June 6, 2009.
Alex R. Hart and Laura J. Korzon. They were married Sept. 24, 2016.
Diane Henry and Juan Lopez. They were married June 25, 2005.
Kristen E. Mekulsia and Andrew R. Mekulsia. They were married Nov. 27, 2011.
Lindsey Leer and Dustin Leer. They were married May 21, 2010.
Margaret Propst and Jason Propst. They were married June 4, 2005.
Sean L. Rozick and Kelly Marie Sponsler. They were married Sept. 10, 1996.
Josefina Rosario and Miguel A. Rosario. They were married Nov. 26, 2005.
Todd T. Nein and Victoria A. Nein. They were married June 10, 1989.
Tina L. Parker and Onearl Parker Jr. They were married Feb. 13, 2009.
Jonathan Ressler and April Ressler. They were married June 19, 2004.
Jennifer L. Rader and Brian L. Rader. They were married May 14, 1997.
Cassia L. Ruiz and Joseph S. Ruiz. They were married Sept. 28, 1997.
Ashley N. Rivera and Martin Rivera. They were married May 12, 2017.
Christina Roeting and Aaron Roeting. They were married Oct. 8, 2012.
Carlos I. Ramos Torres and Melissa Torres. They were married July 18, 2017.
Carol Allen-Gordon and Scott A. Gordon. They were married May 15, 1999
Heather Rotella and David Rotella. They were married Sept. 8, 2007.