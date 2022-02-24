Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Feb. 4:
Bailey A. Tshudy and Ryan M. Martin. They were married April 10, 2019.
Ivette Quinones Madera and Giovanni Aponte. They were married Aug. 13, 2021.
Joshua Cartwright and Kirsten Buckley. They were married Aug. 5, 2006.
Amanda Stauffer and Robby Stauffer. They were married Sept. 20, 2014.
Jonathan E. Nye and Nicole Nye. They were married Nov. 10, 2007.
Natasha Ketterer and Gary Ketterer. They were married April 14, 2018.
Jessie Lydia Zimmerman and John Stephen Zimmerman. They were married May 17, 2008.
Letita M. Stoltzfus and Douglas L. Stoltzfus. They were married Jan. 4, 2003.
Heather R. Stief and Christian A. Stief. They were married Nov. 10, 2012.
Maria I. Vindas and Edwin G. Vindas-Bultron. They were married July 30, 2008.
Joseph C. Underwood and Cheri L. Underwood. They were married Oct. 9, 1999.
Keith Townsend and Stephanie Townsend. They were married June 15, 1979.
Tracy Himchak and William Himchak III. They were married June 7, 1998.
James R. Heckman and Jeanette M. Heckman. They were married July 24, 1982
Gregory S. Smith and Sarah M. Malkowski. They were married Oct. 4, 2019