Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Feb. 3:
Keith A. Gephart and Yvonne R. Gephart-Miller. They were married Feb. 22, 1997.
Jasmine Hess and Jack D. Miller. They were married Nov. 7, 2020.
Peter H. Keares and Irene S. Keares. They were married June 1, 2003.
Michael F. Felcone and Jane D. Curran. They were married June 30, 1990.
Keri Ludwig and Jeffrey Ludwig. They were married Dec. 10, 2010.
Amanda Russell and Joshua Russell. They were married May 22, 2010.
Belkis Paulino-Portes and Rafael Perez-Jimenez. They were married Feb. 14, 2022.
Jennifer Russell and Brandon Russell. They were married Sept. 9, 2019.
Ryan E. Neff and Cara L. Neff. They were married Nov. 14, 1998.
Alyssa E. Hostetter and Tyler J. Hostetter. They were married July 14, 2012.
Makayla Horst and Andrew Horst. They were married Sept. 14, 2019.
Tricia Mease and Kevin A. Mease. They were married Oct. 7, 2006.
Nicole S. Mogyorossy and Kyle E. Mogyorossy. They were married Oct. 12, 2019.
Lindsey Donovan and Robert J. Donovan Jr. They were married April 23, 2016.
Luz I. Ramos and Fabian AgudeloLopez. They were married June 26, 1996.
Renita J. Leong and Chris E. Leong. They were married Dec. 6, 1995.
Amy R. Eberle and Benjamin Eberle. They were married July 15, 2006.
Jean Paul Sonnier and Kimberly Sonnier. They were married Jan. 26, 2008.
Clinton J. Zimmerman and Kara M. Zimmerman. They were married June 17, 2006.
Joshua M. Stoutzenberger and Ami L. Stoutzenberger. They were married Aug. 30, 2014.
Jesse Fahr and Ellisha Simmons. They were married April 20, 2019.
Jodi C. Leppler and Anton J. Leppler. They were married June 13, 1969.
Nicholas Learn and Karis Learn. They were married May 26, 2018.
Jeremy R. Ferenczy and Nina K. Gonzalez Ferenczy. They were married Sept. 1, 2019.
Samantha Pichler and Samantha McLaughlin. They were married July 5, 2018.