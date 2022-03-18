Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Feb. 25:
Christina M. Martin and J. Austin Martin. They were married June 17, 2006.
Ronald E. Kruis and Jean Kruis. They were married Jan. 20, 1990.
Shawn M. Pierson and Grace M. Pierson. They were married March 1, 1997.
John E. Young III and Gina L. Gilbert. They were married Oct. 31, 2019.
Carlos R. Bolanos and Fanny Acosta Bonilla. They were married March 9, 2020.
Jose Concepcion and Daniela Olivas Espinoza. They were married Oct. 17, 2019.
Kimberly M. Arroyo and Joshua Arroyo. They were married Aug. 19, 2017.
Connie D. Drace and Stephen A. Drace. They were married Sept. 14, 1991.
Danyel Brunsch and Brad Brunsch. They were married Aug. 15, 1998.
Nicole Beyer and Andrew James Beyer. They were married Dec. 31, 2017.
Jamila Highfield and Joshua Highfield. They were married March 21, 2015.
My Thi Dieu Phan and Nghia Van Nguyen. They were married Feb. 26, 2016.
Brandi Rebman and Jon Rebman. They were married Aug. 16, 2003.
Jessicad Petrolati and Alex J. Petrolati. They were married Dec. 3, 2004.
Denice Alene Kay and Blake Miller Edwards. They were married March 13, 2020.
Michelle Rissler and Joseph Masoner. They were married Oct. 26, 2013.
Melissa P. Rivera and Jose A. Benitez. They were married Aug. 11, 2009.
Carol A. Levers and Brian D. Levers. They were married April 17, 1978.
Taylor Ann Weiss and Samuel Carlson. They were married Sept. 16, 2017.