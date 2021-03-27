Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Feb. 22:
Michael L. Ernst and Cathy S. Ernst. They were married April 8, 2000.
Jandhana S. Dimmig and Craig W. Dimmig. They were married Nov. 5, 1997.
Charles E. Gillespie and Karen S. Abernathy. They were married May 27, 2018.
Barbara Castellanos and David Burgos Jr. They were married Dec. 15, 2018.
Andrew D. DeJesus and Angeleka E. DeJesus. They were married May 25, 2013.
Katie A. Kemery and Scott W. Hall. They were married May 19, 2018.
Chad Hassis and Jamie Hassis. They were married May 14, 2016.
Nicole C. Sensenig and Bryan S. Sensenig. They were married Nov. 3, 2007.
Thomas D. Tobin and Cheryl G. Tobin. They were married July 10, 1965.
Paulleasha Nicole Sweeney and Amasa Benaiah Sweeney. They were married June 16, 2013
Luis I. Morales-Flores and Kimberly Morales. They were married June 12, 2012.
Noah J. Northup and Esther Owens. They were married March 22, 2020.
Joshua J. Wills and Andrea J. Wills. They were married May 31, 2014.
Daryl Foxhoven and Brianna Rhea Foxhoven. They were married Aug. 8, 2017.
Kristine Van Tassel and Alexander Van Tassel. They were married June 4, 2004.
Sim Thaing and Tatiana Valeska Thaing. They were married Aug. 22, 2002.
Debra F. Lawrence and Cory Lawrence. They were married Oct. 7, 2007.
Jared F. Yeager and Rachel R. Yeager. They were married Aug. 3, 2019.
Stephanie Swartz Kreider and Reuben W. Swartz. They were married Nov. 5, 2017.
Krista Fansler-Miller and Jordan W. Miller. They were married June 5, 2000.
Heather J. Heisey and Leon W. Heisey. They were married April 20, 1996.
Devon Hart and Austin Kiersznowski. They were married Oct. 21, 2017.
Ryan E. Vaughn and Laura A. Vaughn. Date married not reported.
Renee Foreman and Jason W. Foreman. They were married Feb. 10, 2007.
Luis Santiago and Iris Cervantes. They were married Aug. 14, 2010.
Kristen Blank and Jesse Blank. They were married April 19, 2009.
Alyssa Brian and Joshua Brian. They were married Aug. 11, 2012.
Marie Burton and Stephen Burton. They were married June 14, 2008.
Karisty L. Criswell and Richard E. Criswell. They were married Jan. 31, 2004.
Jeanine Brown-Croissant and Thomas Croissant. They were married July 22, 2010.
Darlene Deliz and William Alberto Deliz Jr. They were married May 28, 2010.
Brent L. Hartzler and Jean M. Ray. They were married June 7, 2019.
Jordan L. Morales and Osletty Gonzalez. They were married Oct. 14, 2009.
Stephanie Fannin and Timothy Powell. They were married Jan. 21, 2017.
Marcelo Rivera and Natasha Olivera. They were married May 8, 2014.
Lal Gurung and Lia Gurung. They were married Sept. 2004.
Brittany Hendershott and Jason Negron. They were married Aug. 9, 2013.