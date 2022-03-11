Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Feb. 18:
Joseph D. Parker and Kristy L. Parker. They were married October 2019.
Janet Josephson and Micah Josephson. They were married April 1, 2007.
Diana G. Erinina and Alexsandar G. Erinin. They were married Nov. 9, 1986.
Corinne A. Bierling Crawford and Jason N. Crawford Sr. They were married March 15, 2010.
Tracey L. Hyde and Augustus F. Daning. They were married May 10, 2016.
Lucretia Breneman and Phares Breneman. They were married March 1, 1986.
William Bruce Hinton and Arlene McFadden. They were married Oct. 26, 2002.
Floriselda Santiz-Gomez and Mario Ambrocio-Hernendez. They were married Jan. 30, 2019.
Abby Knarr and Robert D. Knarr. They were married June 27, 1998.
Arnaldo Rodriguez-Delgado and Lenise E. Rodriguez. They were married Oct. 12, 2018.
Karen L. Pabon and HeribertoPabon. They were married May 25, 2019.
James Gannon Sr. and Dakota Gannon. They were married Sept. 23, 2017.
Margaret Goff and Joseph Goff. They were married Sept. 7, 1993.
Michelle Powers and John Powers. They were married July 13, 2013.
Natalia Coto Quesada and Gil Adalberto Viera Reyes. They were married Nov. 23, 2014.
Stephen A. Rotay and Melissa B. Rotay. They were married April 10, 1988.
Chelsea Miller and David L. Miller. They were married Sept. 15, 2018.
Kathryn Finkey and Isaiah Boyd. They were married May 1, 2007.
Daryl L. Rineer and Heather L. Rineer. They were married Sept. 21, 2004.
Angela Patterson and Christopher Patterson. They were married June 22, 2012.
Michaela Ford and Edward Chase Monborne. They were married Oct. 26, 2019.
Theodore Moyer IV and Allison Moyer. They were married June 13, 2015.
Karen A. Hoffmeier and Ronald J. Hoffmeier. They were married May 31, 1986.
Robert D. Kessler and Katherine E. McNabb. They were married July 21, 2018.
Fnu Suman and Franicisco Rodriguez. They were married April 8, 2016.
Emily Rodriguez and Elias Rodriguez. They were married Aug. 30, 1998.
Angel DeJesus and Ilusmary Rivera Rolon. They were married May 22, 2015.
Emily Kershner and Timothy W. Kershner Jr. They were married June 29, 2019.
Kristen A. Shearer and Kyle M. Shearer. They were married Nov. 3, 2012.
Katherine A. Vazquez and Arnado Colon-Rivera. They were married April 20, 2013.
Amy Stauffer and Jack Stauffer. They were married Aug. 27, 2017.
Brian J. Seymour and Kaila L. Seymour. They were married April 11, 2010.
Nicole Temons and Mark Temons. They were married April 14, 2007.
Cody D. Werhel and Brienne R. Werhel. They were married Oct. 3, 2015.
Altagracia D. Frias and Eleodoro Sanchez Santana. They were married May 11, 2016.