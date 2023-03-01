Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Feb. 10:
Virginia F. Steffy and Jay R. Steffy Jr. They were married Oct. 12, 2012.
Deidre A. Epler-Jones and David J. Jones. They were married March 16, 2013.
Ashlee Nicole Eppley and Benjamin Lester Eppley. They were married Sept. 22, 2017.
Jacob Rebman and Catherine Christmas. They were married May 9, 2020.
Jay W. Breneman and Dianne M. Breneman. They were married Jan. 1, 2011.
Leah Elizabeth Margerum and Clayton Tpodd Margerum. They were married Nov. 24, 2000.
Elizabeth Katherine Zimmerman and Michael D. Bair. They were married Oct. 17, 2020.
John R. Finger and Ellen G. Finger. They were married Oct. 13, 2000.
Joseph D. Evans and Brooke E. Evans. They were married June 15, 2019.
Jennifer Lynn Faithfull and Ari Scott Michael Faithfull. They were married Sept. 14, 2019.
Kathryn A. Hoover and Wayne S. Buchanan. They were married Dec. 29, 2020.
Peter Smith and Melissa Smith. They were married May 23, 2008.
James S. Stutzman and Kerry A. Stutzman. They were married April 28, 2001.