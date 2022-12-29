Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week Dec. 9:
Barbara A. King and Kurtis E. King. They were married Sept. 9, 2019.
Mariana Drot De Gourville and Kevin P. Kelley Jr. They were married July 22, 2017.
Josephine Reed and Dwight Reed. They were married Dec. 31, 1999.
Kathryn A. O’Regan and Andrew C. McNeill. They were married June 17, 2011.
Elyzabeth Arndt and Jamie Arndt. They were married Dec. 13, 2019.
John James Correa Tamayo and Carolina Diaz Angel. They were married June 18, 2011.
Joanna Adams and James Adams. They were married May 26, 2013.
Lindsay Jane Hungate and Sklyer John Jarvi. They were married Nov. 22, 2017.
Misty Jordan and Rayvon Jordan. They were married Dec. 10, 2017.
David L. Mullin and Julie M. Mullin. They were married June 26, 2004
Mary J. Leins and Stephen W. Leins. They were married March 27, 2001.
Felicia A. Mayo and Robert L. Mayo. They were married Aug. 23, 2003.
Damon Skrimcovsky and Corinne Skrimcovsky. They were married May 24, 2018.
Gabriel Alvarez and Maria Sanchez. They were married Jan. 7, 2017.
Ajani Cross and Terrence Williams. They were married Oct. 7, 2018.
Faith A. Welsh and Robin A. Welsh. They were married Oct. 3, 2008.
Bridget K. Steen and Justin D. Steen. They were married Nov. 6, 2010.
Cutter Recher and Sara Recher. They were married Jan. 27, 2020.
Rheannon Taylor Ressel and Kyle P. Porter. They were married Sept. 15, 2017.
Disha N. Patel and Dhaval R. Patel. They were married Dec. 29, 2010.
Damaris Acevedo-Borrero and Jorge Luis Diaz. They were married Aug. 15, 2018.