Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Dec. 30:
Robert B. Deihm and Katie L. Deihm. They were married Aug. 31, 2019.
William Gregory Williams and Tina Orfanelli-Williams. They were married Nov. 13, 2015.
Michael S. Lane and Angie N. Reynolds-Lane. They were married Aug. 19, 2012.
Andrea L. Dougherty and Max A. Mull Jr. They were married July 11, 2012.
Melinca Fulton and Jason Fulton. They were married April 28, 2012.
Melanie Avila and Julio Avila. They were married July 9, 2005.
Luis M. Rivera-Rivera and Jaceline Acevedo. They were married June 19, 2013.
Jacob A. Hollenbaugh and Kimberley A.M. Hollenbaugh. They were married Jan. 6, 2019.
Michael J. Firestone and Marie C. Firestone. They were married Aug. 6, 1994.
Jennifer J. Rideout and Jordan E. Rideout. They were married Oct. 9, 2004.
Juan Carlos Barrera and Lori Ann Jones. They were married March 25, 2021.
Arizona Layke Parker and Jamaar Dion Parker. They were married May 26, 2017.
Nicole Neufeld and Uriah Neufeld. They were married Oct. 5, 2019.
Wayne E. Saenen and Jonathan D. Pizano. They were married Dec. 15, 2016.
Lisa Y. Ames and Troy D. Ames. They were married June 13, 2015.
Michelle L. Enriquez and Abelino A. Enriquez Barrantes. They were married Nov. 12, 2010.
Jason Heidlauf and Linda Marie Heidlauf. They were married March 18, 2011.
Sarah Pfeiff and Sean M. Pfeiff. They were married July 3, 2006.
Tammie Johnson and Charles N. Johnson. They were married July 26, 2014.
Barbara A. O’Connell and Mark R. O’Connell. They were married Oct. 27, 2017
Michaela L. Phero and Joshua T. Phero. They were married July 27, 2013.
Marisa A. Onderko and Justin Michael Onderko. They were married Sept. 24, 2011.
Sheri Lynn Pennell and Jeffrey Pennell. They were married Aug. 28, 1985.
Melody J. Peck and Craig S. Peck. They were married July 13, 2002.
Ashley Russo and Steven Russo. They were married April 29, 2006.