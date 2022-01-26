Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Dec. 24:
Simone Dia and Curtis Holland. They were married July 21, 2017.
Kristi Nicole Blust and Chad Mader. They were married June 5, 2009.
Brian D. Emerich and Emily C. Emerich. They were married Aug. 28, 1999.
Elba Iris Matos Colon and Uvaldo Garcia Ragel. They were married April 3, 2017.
Petra Rios Cosme and Andres Torres Gerena. They were married Aug. 1, 1981.
Tana L. Murphy and Jarrod A. Murphy. They were married Aug. 18, 2018.
Kendra M. Marcus and Derrick Marcus Sr. They were married July 16, 2011.
Jessica S. May and Benjamin L. May. They were married Dec. 31, 2015.
Linda Inez Schneider and Lee Anne Allen. They were married May 24, 2020.
Johnathan S. Olmeda and Emily J. Olmeda. They were married Oct. 29, 2016.
Juan Urenas-Cruz and Wilmar Garriga-Madera. They were married Dec. 21, 2015.
Daphne Marie Ney and Luis Nikko Mazza. They were married June 15, 2013.
Robert R. Houck and Deborah S. Houck. They were married Oct. 12, 2002.
Wayne L. Morrison Jr. and Joy A. Tyson. They were married Dec. 21, 2014.
Sarah Schwacher and Bradley Schwacher. They were married August 2015.
Kelly Nettke and Gregory Lantz. They were married July 16, 1996.
Haley E. Haggard and John M. Fleming. They were married March 5, 2018.
Darrell Alan Ladow and Angela Ladow. They were married Nov. 24, 2001.
Megan Earhart and Nicole Mannion. They were married June 10, 2018.
Samantha M. Walker and John Walker. They were married Oct. 3, 2015.
Mackenzie Williard and Douglas Shuman. They were married Feb. 14, 2015.
Steven J. Frazier and Michelle L. Frazier. They were married Jan. 21, 2005.
Jeffrey S. Weit and Connie L. Weit. They were married July 7, 2017.
Tyler Sheppard and R achel Smith. They were married Aug. 9, 2020.