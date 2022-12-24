Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Dec. 2, 2022:
Stephen W. Fisher Jr. and Ashley DeFranco. They were married Oct. 11, 2012.
Carrie L. Tannehill and Christopher M. Tannehill. They were married April 13, 2007.
C. Kempton Packard and Stephanie Terrio. They were married May 23, 2015.
Kathryn Elizabeth Harbster and Jacob Lloyd English. They were married Aug. 27, 2017.
Megan L. Towner and Caleb D. Towner. They were married Sept. 19, 2015.
Erika J. Hurst and Ashley D. Martin. They were married June 25, 2011.
Kendrad S. Tishhouse and Jarrod R. Tishhouse. They were married Sept. 3, 2011.
Katlyn Groff and James Williams. They were married Feb. 5, 2016.
Christina L. McNeal and Ronald W. McNeal Jr. They were married Aug. 22, 1998.
Serhat Cakmak and Claire Ream. They were married March 8, 2011.
Karen M. Gestewitz and Luis E. Rosa. They were married Aug. 20, 2016.
Josephine Reed and Dwight Reed. They were married Dec. 31, 1999.
Agustin A. Pena-Gutierrez and Eduviges Peralta-Lopez. They were married Dec. 28, 2013.
Kathy Ratliff and Richard Ratliff. They were married Oct. 8, 2011.
Robert J. Osborne III and Amy Michelle Osborne. They were married Dec. 7, 2011.
Cutter Recher and Sara Recher. They were married Jan. 27, 2020.
Tammi Jo Cammauf and Timothy T. Cammauf. They were married May 15, 1999.
Merari Fernandez-Lopez and Ana Felix Santos-Lucas. They were married Oct. 24, 1999.
Brooke R. Simmons and Brody R. Simmons. They were married Nov. 8, 1997.
Porfirio Reyes and Susana Martinez. They were married April 7, 2015.
Aimee L. Tyson and Paul A. Tyson. They were married Oct. 20, 1990.
Christopher E. Davis and Christina M. Davis. They were married Oct. 1, 2010.
Milagros Coward and Trenton Coward. They were married July 14, 2016.
Benjamin Michael Hayes and Hilary Anne Hayes. They were married April 18, 2008.
Tammy E. Dise and Kirk R. Dise. They were married May 20, 1989.
Kira Heiser and Albert Heiser. They were married July 7, 2018.
Jill Garver and David Garver. They were married July 30, 2005.