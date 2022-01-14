Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Dec. 17:
n Audrey Barlet and Rodley Barlet. They were married April 1, 2012.
n Nicole Devonshire and Gary Devonshire. They were married May 8, 2010.
n Stephanie L. Halsey and Michael B. Halsey. They were married Feb. 12, 2010.
n Jessica Hernandez-De Arias and Leuddy D. Arias-Pichardo. They were married March 6, 2014.
n Rebekah Steffy and Walter Steffy II. They were married July 30, 2005.
n Kristin Wells and Stephen Wells. They were married July 31, 1999.
n Hector Garcia and Juana Almanza-Garcia. They were married Sept. 7, 1991.
n Stephen Reed and Krista Reed. They were married Aug. 11, 2012.
n Amanda Langley and Phillip Lee Langley. They were married May 11, 2001.